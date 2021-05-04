Sean Combs proves he has legally changed his middle name to 'Love'

Sean Combs is at it again.
The mogul who went from Puffy to Puff Daddy to P. Diddy, to Diddy, and then P. Diddy again really did change his middle name to "Love."
While there were reports last year that he had integrated "Love" into his name, Sean John Combs posted his Florida driver's license Monday on his verified Instagram account showing that his name is now Sean Love Combs.
"Look what I just got in the mail today ...," the caption on the photo reads. "IT'S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA."
Back in 2017, Combs tweeted "I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love," only to later walk it back and say he was only joking.
Combs launched his Sean Jean fashion label in 1998.
