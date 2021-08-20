Sean Penn and daughter Dylan Penn had some tough moments on set for their new film By Marianne Garvey, CNN Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sean Penn directs his own daughter Dyan Penn in his latest film, "Flag Day," but the joint effort didn't come without a little family tension.The Oscar-winner stars as con artist John Vogel, who is estranged from his children, played by Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn, whom Penn shares with actress Robin Wright.Because Dylan Penn's character experiences drug abuse, emotional abuse and a sexual assault, it was emotional to film. On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday, the actress said things got tense between father and daughter."We had one major, I think it was a two-hour standoff about a note that he had," she said. "About whether I could wear, or not wear, mascara." When Colbert asked if it was in front of the crew, Sean Penn confessed that it was."Once it was clear that she was making the wrong decision, I just went and sat down," he said. "And then the silence was one the crew had to live with for two hours while the Penns figured it out."This film is the first time Penn has worked with his own children.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Movies Sean Penn Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrity And Pop Culture Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Dylan Penn Show Medicine Crime Dyan Penn John Vogel Oscar Robin Wright Film More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment 'The Protégé' casts Maggie Q as an assassin on a quest for revenge Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Ed Sheeran is dropping a new album in October By Toyin Owoseje, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment 'Gossip' charts how tabloid tattlers 'escaped from their cages' and rippled through the media Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Business breakingfeaturedurgent Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of 'Jeopardy!' By Brian Stelter, CNN BusinessUpdated 32 min ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Geraldine Jordan Thrasher Aug 18, 2021 Gertie Geraldine Jordan Thrasher, 78, of Quitman, GA, formerly… Mary L. Perkins Aug 17, 2021 Mrs. Mary L. Perkins, 81, of Albany, peacefully passed away on… Eugenia Houston Redding Aug 16, 2021 Eugenia Houston Redding passed away peacefully at home on Augu… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Georgia's governor signs order letting businesses ignore local Covid-19 rules End your day with stretches for a better night's sleep Florida Board of Education orders Broward, Alachua counties to allow mask opt-out in 48 hours or start losing funding Judge orders that Larry Nassar's prison funds be turned over to victim restitution » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Yard Sale Yard Sale, 295 Flowing Well Rd Leesburg. Fri. & Sat. … Garage INSIDE YARD SALE INSIDE YARD SALE at Garage Moving sale by Rita Strickland 170 Somerset, Friday and Saturday Moving sale by Rita Strickland 170 Somerset, Friday and S… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesGeorgia woman kidnapped, found dead within hoursLee school system has 839 of 6,318 students in quarantineThe Taliban have been in charge of Kabul for 48 hours. Women have already disappeared from the streetsCOVID-19 claims five Phoebe patients this weekTERRY MATTINGLY: 'Unidentified aerial phenomena' and debates about a creatorLee School System opts for additional safety protocols after positive COVID casesA third dose of Covid-19 vaccine is now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know about boosters for allGeorgia prevails over Alabama in water wars lawsuitFour candidates qualify to run for Albany City CommissionFamily of Fitzgerald nurse with COVID seeks help Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: First day of classes at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Four-C Academy Albany prepares for 2021-22 school year100 best liberal arts colleges in AmericaPHOTOS: Albany State University students volunteer at Evergreen Assisted LivingPHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 16Rest in Peace: Celebrities who died in tragic car accidents100 best movies of all timeHigh school sports that cause the most concussions50 popular songs in the public domain Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Millie said: Lee County school system remember the old saying do as I say not as I do! If teachers would mask-up kids would be more likely to mask up too. … View more Millie said: I wonder how General's Eisenhower, Patton and MacArthur would have handled the takeover of Afghanistan? America's military leaders and command… View more greybeige said: We've seen this movie before. Once a year, every year. View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.