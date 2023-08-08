abac arts.png

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s 2023-24 Arts and Culture schedule has been released and tickets are available now.

 Special Illustration: ABAC

TIFTON — From Broadway to bluegrass, the 2023-24 slate of arts and culture events at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has something for everyone.

The ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series features six events at the college’s Howard Auditorium, showcasing world-class artists. The series begins on Sept. 26 with "Broadway’s Next Hit Musical," featuring master improvisers who gather made-up hit song suggestions from the audience as part of the “The Phony Awards.”

