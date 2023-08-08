...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s 2023-24 Arts and Culture schedule has been released and tickets are available now.
TIFTON — From Broadway to bluegrass, the 2023-24 slate of arts and culture events at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has something for everyone.
The ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series features six events at the college’s Howard Auditorium, showcasing world-class artists. The series begins on Sept. 26 with "Broadway’s Next Hit Musical," featuring master improvisers who gather made-up hit song suggestions from the audience as part of the “The Phony Awards.”