Second edition of 'The Disney Family Singalong' adds John Legend, Katy Perry

The lineup for "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" is looking rather magical.
On Wednesday, ABC announced John Legend, Katy Perry, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang and more stars have been added to the roster for the second edition of the TV event.
The first "Disney Family Singalong," which aired last month, notched more than 10 million viewers and featured a buzzy surprise appearance by Beyoncé.
ABC teased more surprise performances for part two.
Previously announced performers include: Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Idina Menzel, Miguel, and Shakira.
Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad, Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are set to make return appearances.
The Muppets will open the show and the lineup currently has planned performances of Disney hits including: "A Whole New World" (sung by Menzel and Ben Platt), "Baby Mine" (sung by Perry), "Beauty and the Beast" (sung by Legend and Hudson), "Hakuna Matata" (sung by Rogen and Eichner, featuring Glover and Walter Russell III) and "Remember Me" (sung by Miguel, featuring Aguilera).
