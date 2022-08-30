Police in Baltimore have arrested a street vendor who allegedly threatened violence and tried to extort a crew member working on the Apple TV+ production of "Lady in the Lake."

Baltimore Police say Keith L. Brown, 43, verbally threatened violence against members of the production crew, brandished a gun and demanded the crew pay him $50,000 in order to continue working at a downtown Baltimore location where they were filming, according to a police report obtained by CNN.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.