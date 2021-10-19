See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in first trailer for 'Being the Ricardos' By Chloe Melas, CNN Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nicole Kidman has made some dramatic character transformations as an actor and it appears she's pulled it off again."I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing," Kidman says as Lucille Ball the first trailer for Amazon Prime's "Being the Ricardos."The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Javier Bardem plays Ball's husband, Desi Arnaz. Based on the trailer, it appears one of Ball's most iconic TV scenes -- with her stomping grapes in the 1956 episode titled "Lucy's Italian Movie" -- will be recreated.Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Desi and Lucille, has endorsed Kidman's portrayal. "Nicole Kidman became my mother's soul. She crawled into her head," Arnez said on Instagram last week. "I don't know how you do that. She cared very deeply about this part. It shows."The film premieres in theaters on December 10 and on Amazon Prime on December 21.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Lucille Ball Nicole Kidman Lucie Arnaz Cinema Show Trailer Film Javier Bardem Amazon More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Fox Midseason 2022: ‘Call Me Kat,’ ‘Pivoting’ & ‘Next Level Chef’ Get Special Premiere Dates Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Business Netflix adds 4.4 million subscribers, praises 'Squid Game' By Frank Pallotta, CNN BusinessUpdated 7 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Sabrina Spellman Arrives in ‘Riverdale’ for The CW’s First ‘Rivervale’ Promo (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Did Len Make the Wrong Choice on ‘DWTS’? Melanie C. & Gleb Savchenko React Michael Maloney, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Jimmy Lee Hayes Oct 13, 2021 Mr. Jimmy Lee "Bojangles" Hayes, 70 of Leesburg, GA, died Tues… Dorothy Ellen Shamanski Oct 13, 2021 Dorothy Ellen (Miller) Shamanski, 81, of Fayetteville, Georgia… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Try this recipe for Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate Chips, a sweet treat for fall More than a quarter of LAPD and LAFD's sworn workforce remain unvaccinated ahead of city's vaccine deadline Jamal Sutherland's family calls for criminal charges against detention center officers involved in his death Parents and teachers voice concern at Texas school board meeting after Holocaust remark » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job Internal Medicine Physician/ Hospitalist Position Available Employer: Phoebe Physician Group $275,000 Internal Medicine Physician/ Hospitalist Position Availab… Job Internal Medicine Physician Position Available Employer: Phoebe Physician Group, Inc. $220,000 Internal Medicine Physician Position Available Employer: … Other FOR SALE: Dryers, Stoves, Office desk $50, Filing cabinets $20 FOR SALE: Dryers, Stoves, Office desk $50, Filing cabinet… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesShopping development set to open in December in east AlbanyTwo postal workers were killed during a shooting at facility in Memphis. The shooter is also deadAlbany boxer Haven Brady Jr. set to make state debut as professionalLee County hospital is 'on the clock' with six-month extensionBusiness group looking into purchase of Albany MallCOVID surge receding but still deadly as eight Dougherty residents succumb during weekSpencer Thomas (Tommy) WaldenUS Border Patrol found two young sisters wandering alone near the Arizona border18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms chargesRECIPE: Bacon Horseradish Chip Dip Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Albany State University HomecomingPHOTOS: Homecoming parade and tailgating from UGA-Kentucky gameEasy On Me! The essential Adele playlistPHOTOS: Albany State University College Probe FairPHOTOS: Mitchell County vs. Seminole County FootballPHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win Game 4 over Brewers, return to NLCS10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 11She signed a contract at the age of 6! These are the richest child stars of all-timePHOTOS: Albany State football defeats Edward Waters on HomecomingPHOTOS: No. 1 Georgia rolls to win over No. 11 Kentucky Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation jdsumner31707 said: A tale of two great leaders. Thanks Dr. Mosely for your service to this community and its children. View more Tricia said: Donna Mae, I just read this article about your sweet sister. It brought tears to my eyes. I am so sorry for your loss. My mom died July of thi… View more tara0406 said: A weird and wonderful man. I'll never forget Uncle Spike! It's a sad day. View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.