See who won at the 2021 CMA Awards By Megan Thomas, CNN Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. The 2021 Country Music Association Awards are being presented Wednesday. Jason Kempin/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for CMT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2021 Country Music Association Awards were presented Wednesday.See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.Entertainer of the Year Eric ChurchLuke Combs *WINNERMiranda LambertChris StapletonCarrie UnderwoodFemale Vocalist of the YearGabby BarrettMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeMaren MorrisCarly Pearce *WINNERMale Vocalist of the YearDierks BentleyEric ChurchLuke CombsThomas RhettChris Stapleton *WINNERVocal Group of the YearLady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld Dominion *WINNERZac Brown BandVocal Duo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers Osborne *WINNERDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & TaeNew Artist of the YearJimmie Allen *WINNERIngrid AndressGabby BarrettMickey GuytonHARDYMusician of the YearJenee Fleenor -- fiddle *WINNERPaul Franklin -- steel guitarAaron Sterling -- drumsIlya Toshinskiy -- banjoDerek Wells - guitar Album of the Year"29" - Carly Pearce"Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen"Heart" - Eric Church"Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNERSingle of the Year"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett"Hell Of A View" - Eric Church"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNERSong of the Year"Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick"Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell"One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde"Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNERMusical Event of the Year"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNERMusic Video of the Year"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown"Gone" - Dierks Bentley"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER"Younger Me" - Brothers OsborneMusician of the YearJenee Fleenor *WINNERPaul FranklinAaron SterlingIlya ToshinskiyDerek WellsNew Artist of the YearJimmie Allen *WINNERIngrid AndressGabby BarrettMickey GuytonHARDYThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Awards And Prizes Buildings And Structures Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrities Chris Stapleton Churches And Cathedrals Entertainment And Arts Awards Media Industry Music Music And Dance Music Awards Music Industry Points Of Interest Religious Buildings Barrett Musical Instruments Singing Eric Church Miranda Lambert Maren Morris Ashley Mcbryde Luke Combs More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Jorja Fox on the Latest Suspect: Sara ‘Thinks Maybe This Is It’ Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Down & Dirty Decision Day’ (RECAP) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘The Masked Singer’s Pepper on Changing Up Her Accent to Fool Everyone Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 4 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: See the Gang Get Wild in Ireland (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 7 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Mother Mary Gervin Nov 8, 2021 Mother Mary D. Parker Gervin "BigMa" of Albany, Georgia depart… Timothy Michael Brown Nov 8, 2021 Timothy "Tim" Michael Brown, 60 of Sylvester, GA. died Friday,… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Kyle Rittenhouse's defense plans to call several more witnesses after teenager's crucial testimony Albany State to battle Miles on Saturday for SIAC football championship Westover basketball teams encouraged about upcoming season 'Rust' movie crew member sues Alec Baldwin and others involved with production after fatal film set shooting » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Indoor/Outdoor Yard Sale Saturday November 13th 7am - 12pm Indoor/Outdoor Yard Sale Saturday November 13th 7am - 12p… Garage Moving Sale @ 2807 North Doublegate Dr, Fri-Sat 8am-1pm 11/12&13 Moving Sale @ 2807 North Doublegate Dr, Fri-Sat 8am-1pm 1… Free FIVE (5) Gallon Wine Jugs. $25. Call 229-291-7204 $25 FIVE (5) Gallon Wine Jugs. $25. Call 229-291-7204 » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDemocrats' plan would provide insurance for millions of low-income adultsAlbany is among the most dangerous US metro areasFederal court issues emergency stay on vaccine mandateAlbany gunshot victim dies at scene of crashJudge says 'there appears to be intentional discrimination' in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black jurorGeorgia Senate race now a tossup, according to UVA Crystal BallFamily at forefront of Lee County grad Buster Posey's MLB retirement decisionHome not-so-sweet home: Albany renters detail stories of rodent infestation, neglectState lawsuit seeks to halt employer vaccine mandate"Grim milestone': Phoebe COVID battle has exceeded 600-day mark Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Albany State football vs. Fort Valley State in the Fountain City ClassicGET OUT THERE: Five things to do this weekend in the Albany area – Nov. 5-7PHOTOS: Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates area businesses, nonprofitsPHOTOS: Monroe boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Lee County boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Dougherty boys and girls basketballPHOTOS: Albany State University Student Leadership LuncheonPHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series ParadeInterior design trends from the 1920s to today10 gorgeous homes built with alternative materials Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation flycutter said: I moved to Albany about a year ago. The route taken brought me through Detroit, New Orleans, and Houston, among many other smaller places. It … View more terryg said: “Black Lives Matter.” This is is very true. The question is, when will the black race figure this truism out, in our community, our nation, an… View more Redmongo said: This one is for the A.D.D.U.Why do you all find joy in harassing and picking at innocent hard working law abiding motorist by pulling them ove… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.