Do you ever look back on your life and realize a series of small moments have led to where you are?

That's how I feel when I think about seeing Prince performing "I Wanna Be Your Lover" on my family's television during the summer I turned 6 years old in 1983. Or when I watched Prince crook his finger at Apollonia in "Purple Rain" in 1984. The first time I heard "If I Was Your Girlfriend" in the back of my father's 1979 Mercury Cougar in 1987. The almost-kiss as "Insatiable" played in a high school dance in 1991. My lovesexy tattoo. When I dyed my hair purple to celebrate escaping "professionalism." All of these and more add up to me becoming the host of CNN's latest podcast: "The Prince Mixtape," a look back at the key moments in the life and legacy of Prince.

