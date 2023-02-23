Selena Gomez dethrones Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner both have nearly 400 million Instagram followers as of Thursday.

Kylie Jenner was Instagram's most-followed woman until Selena Gomez returned to the social media platform and quickly regained the title.

