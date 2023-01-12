The once queen of Instagram is back.
Selena Gomez recently posted a series of selfies on her verified Instagram account with the caption, "Wait can you tell I'm back on Instagram ?"
In April 2022, the "Only Murders in the Building" star said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" that she had not been on the internet for four and a half years.
"It has changed my life completely," she said at the time.
"I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people," Gomez added. "I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."
The actress has been outspoken about her mental health issues, including her bipolar diagnosis and having depression and anxiety.
Gomez said during an interview for WWD's Beauty Inc. issue in 2021 that she had stopped engaging with Instagram because it felt like "too much information."
"I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things," she said. "And I just thought, 'Why would I—I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it."
In her recent posting, Gomez didn't share when she had returned to doing her own posts on social media.
She had been dubbed the "queen of Instagram" back in 2016 after she was named the most-followed celebrity on the social media platform.
