Selena Gomez says she's stayed off the internet for more than four years and it's helped her mental health

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Florida panhandle and
big bend, and southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across most of the area. However, localized amounts in excess
of 5 inches are likely in areas that experience multiple
rounds of thunderstorms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Selena Gomez was dubbed the "queen of Instagram" as the most-followed celebrity on the social media platform back in 2016.
"I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people," Gomez said. "I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."
The singer/actress/producer, who currently has more than 300 million followers on Instagram, is promoting Wondermind, a mental health platform she helped found.
Gomez, who has been outspoken about her challenges including, having bipolar disorder, told "GMA" the goal is to make resources available to those in need.
"There are places where people go when they need help, and it's unfortunate that they cost ridiculous amounts of money," Gomez said. "But [as with] Planned Parenthood, there's a place for women to feel okay and to feel understood, and I want that for mental health."
