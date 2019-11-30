santa selfie.JPG

 Staff Photo: Tara Dyer Stoyle

ALBANY -- Albany Santa Don Fisher, who showcases his elaborate Santa and Christmas collectibles at Thronateeska Heritage Center each year, also kicks off the holiday season with a "Selfies With Santa" event at the attraction. Dozens of kids lined up to have photos made with Santa and to enjoy a day of fun activities.

