Numismatists — as well as Baptists, Catholics and all other denominations — will have more than 40 tables of coins, currency and collectibles to peruse, buy or sell at the Albany Coin Show Friday and Saturday.
Southwest Georgia Coin Club President Will Ragan’s currency collection includes the fancy and the valuable.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
The Southwest Georgia Coin Club will host its annual Albany Coin Show Friday and Saturday at the Bindery at Oakland-Lee County Library from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.
ALBANY — Will Ragan’s not one to brag about his accumulated wealth, but the president of the Southwest Georgia Coin Club does have a few hundred trillion dollar bills that he’s handed out to astonished friends and relatives.
Of course, it should be noted before people start a stampede to Ragan’s door that those colorful bills are Zimbabwe currency and have been demonetized since about the time their value fell below one American penny.
Ragan is one of the new guard among numismatists, the coin, currency and artifacts collectors who barnstorm from coin show to coin show in search of that prized coin or bill of currency that will complete a collection or bring in a wad of cash. Many such souls will be in Albany/Lee County this weekend for the 14th annual Albany Coin Show, which is being held for the first time at the Bindery at Oakland-Lee County Library.
“I’m not one of those guys who tries to collect full sets of coins; I like unusual coins like half-dimes, half-pennies and 2-cent coins,” Ragan said. “I’m more into collecting currency, and not necessarily bills that hold a great deal of value. In fact, some of my favorite pieces are not really worth anything, but they’re different and they’re beautiful.”
But the pretty paper and unusual currency — like 50-cent and 25-cent U.S. paper money that was printed when metals were used in the war effort, a Republic of Texas $20 note, and currency that was printed by local banks — are not the only prized possessions in Ragan’s collection. There is, for example, that 1928 series $1,000 bill that is, as the bill notes, “Redeamable in gold on demand at the U.S. Treasury or in gold or lawful money at any Federal Reserve Bank.”
“Oh, yes, I could go and exchange this bill for $1,000 in gold or other currency right now,” Ragan said. “Even though the U.S. quit making anything greater than the $100 bill in 1945, these bigger notes are still in circulation, mostly for bank-to-bank transfers.”
It was, mostly, history that drew Ragan to coin/currency collecting as a kid. His dad, who owned Flint Beverage Co., would have Ragan go through the pennies he received as payment in search of wheat pennies. Then, as he got into the videogame era, Ragan says he was fascinated that the Mario Brothers collected gold coins. As he grew older and realized precious metals would be a perfect hedge against inflation and other economic calamities, Ragan started to buy gold and silver, not as a hobby but as investment.
“I met some of the guys in the coin club and, first, was impressed with the knowledge they shared,” he said. “It fit in well with my love for history, for finding out the stories behind the different coins and currency.
“I now go to a few coin shows a year, sometimes plan my vacation around a show. I enjoy seeing the excitement of other collectors who come to the shows looking for that special piece.”
The Albany Coin Show will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Bindery, which is located at 445 Oakland Parkway in Lee County. Admission and parking are free, and a snack bar and food truck will be available. In addition to coins and currency, tokens, artifacts, collectibles and other items of interest will be on display for purchase.
Hobbyists or coin/currency collection owners can buy or sell at the Coin Show, and free appraisals and authentication will be offered.
For additional information, call Ragan at (229) 603-4852, Jeff Neal at (229) 869-9953 or George Anderson at (229) 349-7935.