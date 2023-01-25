...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dies at 93
"Sesame Street" co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Monday.
"Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with 'Sesame Street' only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact," Sesame Workshop tweeted.
"Sesame Street" was created by Morrisett, a psychologist who was vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, and television producer Joan Ganz Cooney. They brought on Jim Henson and his Muppets to help bring the show to life. The first episode ran on November 10, 1969.
Morrisett was a co-founder of Children's Television Workshop, now called Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind "Sesame Street," and served as its chairman of the board of trustees for more than 30 years before becoming a Lifetime Honorary Trustee, according to the Workshop.