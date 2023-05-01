Seth Meyers prepares viewers for possible writers' strike

Seth Meyers, here in 2022, addressed a looming writers' strike.

 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Seth Meyers will stand in solidarity with Hollywood writers.

Ahead of a potential strike by members of the Writers Guild of America, Meyers talked about it during the "Corrections" segment on his "Late Night with Seth Meyers" show on Friday.

