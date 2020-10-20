ALBANY — It came to Ulf Kirchdorfer during one of his frequent communes with nature, a walk in his beloved woods to perhaps catch sight of a bird doing bird things that he could photograph, something of a hobby at which he’s become most accomplished.
Kirchdorfer had for some time been wrestling, as it was, with Shakespeare. More aptly, the Albany State University English lit professor had been wrestling with Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” — not so much the play, more the character — in a series of poems that had morphed into a project that might, or might not, be collected for publication.
“I’d been writing about Hamlet for two years, and frankly I was getting sick of the son of a b-tch,” Kirchdorfer said during a conversation in the lovely, nature-rules backyard of the northwest Albany home he shares with his wife of 30 years, Kristin Caso, and their two dogs. “Suddenly, during one of my frequent walks, as I wrestled again with Hamlet, a thought came to me: ‘Hamlet can be free.’ That was it, those simple words.
“I remember I was walking on Mud Creek Road, and when that thought came to me, I was immediately freed. I could erase the boundaries that were imposed by Hamlet in the play and let him be free.”
And free Hamlet Kirchdorfer did in the 101 poems that make up his newest book, “Hamlet in Exile” (Lamar University Literary Press), released earlier this year during the time of coronavirus. And where the great Bard may have limited his character to the confines of his everybody-reads-it-in-English-class play, Kirchdorfer literally sets him free, allowing the Danish prince to fly in an airplane, visit the world of American commerce in the modern-day mall (complete with Christmas locomotive), compete on “Jeopardy!”, fish, ice skate and encounter — among other modern-day characters and marvels — Mickey Mouse, liquid soap, the guitar, Netflix, Bobby Darren (“Splish-splash, I was taking a bath” indeed), and green eggs and ham, of all things.
“What I tried to do in these poems is, while freeing Hamlet from the confines of his time, still maintain his essence,” said Kirchdorfer, who came to Albany in 1993 to teach at then-Darton College “for three years,” he admits sheepishly 27 years later. “I had written some 60 to 70 poems related to Hamlet when I had the epiphany to set him free. I threw out about 36 of them, and that’s when the ink started to flow.”
(It should be noted here that the last quote is quite literal: Kirchdorfer writes with an honest-to-God ink pen (“a real pen, with real ink”) and only on unlined paper.)
With Hamlet showing up in places like Laredo, Texas, at Starbucks and contemplating the works of Georgia poet James Dickey, a favorite of Kirchdorfer’s, his liberation liberates the poet.
“I’m grateful that I have a wonderful editor — Jerry Craven — whose patience allowed me to finally get to know Hamlet,” Kirchdorfer said. “Of course, the world is not exactly waiting on poetry, but Jerry allowed me the opportunity to keep writing until I felt I’d gotten it right.
“When I was done, it dawned on me that, after years of doing projects written for money, I’d finally written something for myself. I didn’t write these poems to be esoteric or obscure. I tried to make Hamlet a character that anyone could relate to. And one of the questions I allowed him to ask is whether or not he had a dysfunctional family.”
Kirchdorfer, who has written three other books (“Chewing Green Leaves,” “Swede Among the Rednecks” and “The Great American Wise Ass Poetry Anthology” — all published by Lamar University Literary Press) and had his writing appear in, among other publications, Rolling Stone, Harvard Review, Mudfish and New York Quarterly, was born in Sweden. (“Thus, the name,” he jokes.) His father long dreamed of coming to America, and after being held homebound by, at various times, an introduction to the woman who would become his wife, the birth of two sons and compulsory military service, finally in 1977 he flew his family to America, landing at O’Hare Airport in Chicago.
Ulf was 14 1/2 at the time.
“I loved the thought of America, that everything here was so big,” Kirchdorfer said of his excitement at coming to the “land of opportunity.” “I was impressed by the air conditioning, of Double-beef Whoppers with fries. Everything in Europe was so old and small.”
The family settled in Texas, and Ulf earned a scholarship to attend Texas Christian University. As a full-time grad student, he was supposed to spend all his free time studying, but he taught six sessions of English composition at three different colleges “so that I could eat,” he says.
Kirchdorfer also met his future wife in the Lone Star State.
“I was working at a book store and she was working at an art gallery when we met in ‘88,” he said. “Marrying her was the best thing I ever did; she definitely is my better half.”
A job search landed the young couple in Albany at Darton College for what they expected to be a short stay.
“Truth is, it turned into the best job I could have,” Kirchdorfer said. “I began to see it like being a coach or a lifeguard, and I fell in love with it. I was amazed at the varied backgrounds of the students I encountered: Some who had a deep background in the subject along with others who had obviously been told to just sit and be quiet. It’s sad that not everyone’s had the same opportunities, but I’m always proud to open access (to the world of writing and literature) to those who’d been passed over.”
In addition to his work at Albany State and his writing, Kirchdorfer is also an avid nature photographer (his what-are-you-doing-during-the-pandemic photographs published in The Albany Herald during the early, hot-spot stages of the coronavirus were widely lauded) and swimmer.
Now, Kirchdorfer says, he may use “Hamlet in Exile” to introduce his students to the young prince outside the confines of Shakespeare’s play. But he’s just glad, he says, to finally be through with the young man that he’d wrestled with for so long.
“I’d looked over these poems so many times, and when I turned in that last proof, there was just this huge burst of joy,” Kirchdorfer said. “I felt that I’d really done something good. And in the process, I got to know Hamlet a whole lot better.”
“Hamlet in Exile” is available at most online and bricks-and-mortar literary outlets.
