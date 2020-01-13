TIFTON — Shakespeare comes to Tifton on Jan. 28 when Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College presents the National Players’ production of “As You Like It” at 7 p.m. at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center.
With a 10-person ensemble, the National Players meld classic language with a contemporary staging of Shakespeare’s imaginative tale about city folk venturing into the woods. Research indicates that Shakespeare wrote “As You Like It” in 1599. The performance is a part of the ABAC Art Connection’s ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.
“‘As You Like It’ is really a romantic comedy about girls, boys, losing oneself, and finding oneself again,” ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said. “It’s a privilege for ABAC to bring a Shakespeare classic to Tifton.”
Jones said the play involves Rosalind’s banishment from the only home she’s ever known to the Forest of Arden with her cousin, Celia, and the court jester, Touchstone. While disguised as a man, Rosalind meets fellow outcasts in the forest, including the dashing and lovesick Orlando. Determined to woo him, Rosalind persuades Orlando in her male disguise to win her heart. Her intention is to find out if Orlando truly loves her.
Limited tickets will be available at a cost of $20 for adults and $10 for students. Interested persons can purchase tickets at www.purplepass.com/abac or call (229) 391-4895. The performance is supported in part by Southwell.
Other events in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series include the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players in “The Pirates of Penzance” on Feb. 7 at the TCHS Performing Arts Center, the Dallas Brass on March 5 at the Tift Theatre in downtown Tifton, and jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 16 in Howard Auditorium on the ABAC campus.
The ABAC performing arts series is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. The Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
This project is supported in part by an award from the NEA.
The ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series sponsor is Wonders of Wood. Southwell is the premium event sponsor. Event sponsors include Dr. Joseph J. Day, Ponder’s, Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton, and Julie Hunt. Preferred sponsors are McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, Prince Automotive Group, Rotary Club of Tifton, and South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partners are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Chicago Pizza and Pasta, and The Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors.
