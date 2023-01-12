Shakira debuts new song with with producer Bizarrap

Shakira, here in May, has debuted a new song.

 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Shakira feels stronger after a recent breakup. At least, that's what the Colombian singer says in her new song, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," with Argentine producer, Bizarrap.

The Grammy-winning singer begins the song by saying she doesn't want to be disappointed again and continues with the phrase: "women don't cry anymore, they bill," referring to female empowerment after a breakup.

