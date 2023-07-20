...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Shakira faces second investigation into alleged tax fraud in Spain
(CNN) — A judge in Barcelona has opened a second investigation into alleged tax fraud by Grammy-winning singer Shakira, a Spanish court said Thursday.
An investigating magistrate in the Barcelona suburb of Esplugues de Llobregat “has opened an investigation drawing on a complaint filed by prosecutors against the singer Shakira for two alleged counts” of tax fraud in 2018, the Higher Court of Justice of Catalonia press office said in a statement.