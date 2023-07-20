(CNN) — A judge in Barcelona has opened a second investigation into alleged tax fraud by Grammy-winning singer Shakira, a Spanish court said Thursday.

An investigating magistrate in the Barcelona suburb of Esplugues de Llobregat “has opened an investigation drawing on a complaint filed by prosecutors against the singer Shakira for two alleged counts” of tax fraud in 2018, the Higher Court of Justice of Catalonia press office said in a statement.

