Shakira ordered to stand trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud

Grammy-winning singer Shakira is one step closer to facing trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud. Shakira, here in May, has denied the allegations by Spanish authorities.

 Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer Shakira is one step closer to facing trial in Spain for alleged tax fraud against the Public Treasury of Spain, according to a resolution published Tuesday.

A judge in Barcelona ordered the case to move forward to trial, but a start date has not yet been set. Spanish prosecutors allege Shakira failed to pay personal income and wealth tax between 2012-2014, currently valued in the amount of about $15.8 million, which she has denied.

