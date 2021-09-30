Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching boars By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Shakira, performing here in 2018, says she was attacked by purse snatching boars. Noam Galai/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Her hips don't lie and Shakira says she's not telling tall tales about being a victim of a boar attack.According to the BBC, the singer said she was attacked by two wild boars as she and her 8-year-old son, Milan, walked in a park in Spain."They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it," the Colombian singer said on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday as she held up the bag. "They've destroyed everything."Lest she not be believed, Shakira asked her son to back her up. "Milan tell the truth," she said as her son with professional soccer player Gerard Piqué walked away. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."The BBC reported that Spanish police received almost 1,200 calls regarding wild hogs in 2016.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Shakira (entertainer) Shakira Wild Boar Zoology Telecommunications Purse Bbc Hip Milan Cable News Network More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment featured Chehaw has fun fall activities planned From staff reportsUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Eminem served pasta to guests at his restaurant opening By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching boars By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 +9 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Nirvana's Nevermind: 10 facts you never knew about the iconic album Bang Showbiz 13 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.