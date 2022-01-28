...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO
11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills
ranging from 10 to 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu voices support for vaccines after revealing he lost grandparents to Covid
Simu Liu, the star of Marvel's "Shang-Chi," is voicing his support for Covid-19 vaccines after revealing he lost his grandparents to the virus.
Liu took to Twitter, writing, "I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."
Liu added that he works with UNICEF and praised the organization's efforts to get the vaccine to people around the world.
"As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization's efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world. It's a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that," he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.