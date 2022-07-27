Shania Twain's journey from a violent household to 'liberation' is traced in 'Not Just A Girl' documentary on Netflix

Shania Twain performs performs here in 2018.

 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Shania Twain is showing fans everything in her new documentary "Not Just A Girl," released on Netflix July 26.

The legendary singer says music saved her from a violent father in Timmins, Ont., but that her mother fully supported her dreams, taking her to local bars to sing when her father was asleep.

