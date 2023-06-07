Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain

The "Charmed" star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

 Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(CNN) — Actress Shannen Doherty is letting her social media followers in on the spread of her breast cancer.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star on Tuesday posted a video on her verified Instagram account of her receiving treatment as tears filled her eyes. The caption on the video began, “January 12, 2023.”

