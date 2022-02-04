Shantall Lacayo wins 'Project Runway' season 19 By Chloe Melas, CNN Feb 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shantall Lacayo wins 'Project Runway' season 19. Greg Endries/Bravo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Nicaragua-born designer living in Miami is the winner of the latest season of "Project Runway."Shantall Lacayo was named the winner of the 19th season of the hit series on Thursday.The Nicaragua native had already starred on the Latin American version of "Project Runway" and made it to the final two. This time around, Lacayo walks away with a $250,000 prize and a Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) mentorship.Lacayo said she plans to leave Miami to move to New York. "We came to Miami looking for a chance," she told Elle after her win. "But to best grow my business, New York feels like the correct path forward. I'm just so incredibly grateful.""Project Runway" was created by Eli Holzman and hosted by Heidi Klum from 2004 to 2017. The designers are given a budget to purchase fabrics and a short amount of time to create a look.The show has featured judges like Michael Kors, Nina Garcia, and Tim Gunn. It has also been the launching pad for now famous designers like Christian Siriano. Currently, Karlie Kloss hosts the series.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 