Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 11:18 am
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has quietly welcomed a baby, her first, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson.
Osbourne and the Slipknot DJ are new parents to a baby boy named Sidney, her mom announced during an appearance on Britain's "The Talk" on Tuesday.
"So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," Osbourne said of her daughter.
Kelly Osbourne first shared publicly she was pregnant last May with a sonogram pic on Instagram.
"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote at the time. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."
In November, she said on her Instagram Stories, "Okay, here we go," with no other information.
The new baby makes five grandchildren for Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
