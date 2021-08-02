Sharon Stone says her calls for a fully vaccinated set have put her job in jeopardy

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman,
Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* From 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ this afternoon through late tonight.
* Heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flash flooding, is expected
in any thunderstorm activity today. Previous rainfall over the
last few days also leaves locations within the watch more prone to
flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are
expected with isolated locations potentially receiving up to 6
inches of rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Sharon Stone, here at an event in 2019, is speaking out about Covid-19 protocols on production sets.
Sharon Stone wants a fully vaccinated set on her next gig, and says she's being threatened she'll lose the job because of it.
The actress claims in a campaign video for her run as a member of SAG-AFTRA national board of directors that she will not go to work on the project in Atlanta until the whole set is vaccinated.
"Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won't," Stone says in the video, shared by Deadline. "Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will."
She adds that it's "ridiculous ... that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work."
"I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild -- that I will be working for with Membership First -- will be safe for us to go to work," she said, adding that she's "not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn't either."
"Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I'm so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today," Stone said.
A current SAG-AFTRA agreement that expires in September allows producers the option of mandating Covid-19 vaccines for some cast and crew working in close proximity.
