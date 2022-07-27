Pop singer Shawn Mendes has canceled the rest of his tour, weeks after he postponed concert dates to tend to his mental health.

The Grammy nominee "wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on (him)" and decided to cancel the tour after consulting with "an incredible group of health professionals," he told fans in a statement shared to his social media accounts.

