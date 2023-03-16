"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" provides a lightning-bolt-shaped exclamation point on the realization this comedic superhero franchise was, in fact, a one-trick pony -- fine for a playful origin story, without enough voltage for an encore. Everything that worked in the original works less well in this so-so sequel, blunting even the star power emitted by its high-profile villains.

None of this should really come as a shock, since the main allure of the 2019 introduction to the character involved watching teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transform into a muscular superhero (Zachary Levi) and experience "Big"-like exultation in discovering and exploring his powers, helped by the first-in-line-at-Comic-Con knowledge of his foster brother Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer).

