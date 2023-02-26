Meghan Piphus Peace has always found magic in puppets.

The self-trained ventriloquist and puppeteer grew up watching the sock puppets on "Lamb Chop's Play-Along," the hand puppets of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," and the muppets of "Sesame Street." As a child, the characters seemed so alive, and it was only later that she learned what it took to create that sense of reality.

