'She-Hulk' is big and colorful, but the Marvel comedy is too weak to be a smash

A computer-enhanced Tatiana Maslany plays the title role in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.'

 Disney+

Proving "Moon Knight" wasn't a fluke as Marvel-sized disappointments go, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is big, bright, colorful, and also too goofy for its own good. Trying to bend the mold is fine in theory, but the mix of sitcom-style tropes and gamma-irradiated powers yields a series that's too weak to smash much of anything.

Ironically, the most buzzed-about element in advance of the premiere -- how the computer-generated title character looks -- is the least of the show's worries. For the most part those scenes are just fine, if perhaps a little reminiscent of "Avatar" in the way the Hulks tower over ordinary folk.

