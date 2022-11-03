Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years

 From The Forest Hills

Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen, 20 years after her last film role.

Duvall, 73, is in the upcoming horror movie "The Forest Hills," which follows a man named Rico, played by Chiko Mendez, who goes on a dark journey in the Catskills. Duvall plays his mother.

