ALBANY — Sherwood Christian Academy’s high school theater department will present “Peter Pan” Thursday-Saturday at the Albany State University West Campus Theatre. Tickets are $16 for premium seating, $14 for general admission and $12 for students.
Shows on Thursday and Friday are set to start at 7 p.m. Curtains will open on Saturday’s matinee at 2 p.m.
Theater director Brydon Fox says audience members will delight seeing characters from the classic production brought to life.
“This high-flying adventure is sure to thrill the entire family,” Fox said in a news release. “Come meet the characters you know and love — the swashbuckling pirates, mysterious Indians, the impossible Lost Boys and, of course, the boy who never grew up, Peter Pan himself. This year our cast has had a blast sharpening our combat, dancing and entertainment skills as we have been preparing this production for the community. We hope to see you in Neverland.”
Flying effects for the production are provided by ZFX.
To purchase tickets, call (229) 883-5677 or visit scaeagles.com/student-life/arts.
Sherwood Christian Academy has offered a quality, Bible-based, academic program since 1985. It is a vibrant and growing Albany private school with 400 students in grades K3-12. SCA strives to attract students of character who will become Christlike leaders in their homes, churches, work places and communities.
