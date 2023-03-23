ALBANY – The Sherwood Christian Academy High School Fine Arts group will present an original Sight & Sound Theatre production "Ruth" March 30-April 1. SCA is one of the first private schools in the nation to license and perform a Sight & Sound Theatre production.
The fully-staged musical drama will transport the audience into the life of Ruth, Naomi and Boaz with its Broadway-style music, a cast of lovable characters, and imaginative retelling of this scriptural story. Productions at Sight & Sound, a theatre company based in Missouri and Pennsylvania, takes the viewer beyond the typical stage performance, and immerses them in the middle of the story with unique sets, sounds, and scenes in an engaging and refreshing way, Sherwood officials said in a news release.
The southwest Georgia community has an opportunity to experience the musical drama with four performances by SCA’s Fine Arts students slated for March 30-April 1 at Sherwood Baptist Church’s Worship Center.
Cast members are SCA high school students Addison Mingo, Alexandra Collins, Annalyse Flynt, Asher Bailey, Avery Baker, Bella Ray, Benjamin Brooks, Caden Thomas, Caleb Kendrick, Charis Beck, Colton Mathis, Connor Mathis, Cooper Powers, David Albano, Emma Dobson, Hannah Albano, Jack NeSmith, Kennedy Daniels, Kinsley Bynum, Kyra Bevel, Lydia Sancinito, Mary Grace Piper, Matthew Nowicki, Mia Bailey, Miles Dobson, Selah Beck, Sophi Scardino, Sophia LaGrange and Vance Carter. Middle school students Jack Wright and Luke Twiggs act as younger versions of characters in the play.
“I was absolutely thrilled when I was first approached about the opportunity to put on a Sight & Sound production,” SCA Fine Arts Director Brydon Fox said. “This is a chance to tell a story that has eternal impact, and a weightier purpose than just a fleeting night of entertainment.”
Taking on a Sight & Sound production is an entirely new endeavor and challenge the cast is ready to take on. Not only is the cast performing in a new space, but they are experimenting with a more challenging musical style and telling a story that SCA has never told before. There is excitement, romance, thought-provoking content, but most of all this story is based on the truths of scripture.
Last summer, several Fine Arts members of the "Ruth" cast were able to travel to Lancaster, Pa., to visit Sight & Sound Theatres and see a live performance of "David." They took a tour behind the scenes to see how Sight & Sound makes it all come to life. The students experienced the wonder and inspiration that this production company creates with each performance, their life-sized sets, live animals, wrap-around stage, massive cast, elaborate costumes and dynamic storytelling.
“They are still talking about that trip and the impact that it had on them in their faith and as actors, daily," Fox said. "We hope to create a similar experience for you, in our own way, right here in Albany, Georgia!”
Sherwood Christian Academy Fine Arts high school students have had quite an exciting and busy year. In November, SCA’s One Act team won the GAPPS State Championship for their original One Act play "Berlin."
The Performing Arts program at SCA is developing musical and performance skills for students to grow in their confidence, discipline, critical thinking skills, and the spirit of contributing to a team effort. Southwest Georgians are urged to support the arts at SCA by attending one of the "Ruth" performances. For tickets and more information about SCA’s Performing Arts program, visit SCAEagles.com/shows.