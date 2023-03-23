ruth play.jpg

The Sherwood Christian Academy High School Fine Arts group will present an original Sight & Sound Theatre production "Ruth" March 30-April 1.

 Special Photo: SCA

ALBANY – The Sherwood Christian Academy High School Fine Arts group will present an original Sight & Sound Theatre production "Ruth" March 30-April 1. SCA is one of the first private schools in the nation to license and perform a Sight & Sound Theatre production.

The fully-staged musical drama will transport the audience into the life of Ruth, Naomi and Boaz with its Broadway-style music, a cast of lovable characters, and imaginative retelling of this scriptural story. Productions at Sight & Sound, a theatre company based in Missouri and Pennsylvania, takes the viewer beyond the typical stage performance, and immerses them in the middle of the story with unique sets, sounds, and scenes in an engaging and refreshing way, Sherwood officials said in a news release.

