Donna Anderson is a retired Dougherty County School System kindergarten teacher. She wrote a poem about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and wanted to share it with Albany Herald readers.
Anderson said she has read The Albany Herald since she was a little girl. It was the only publication that her family had besides the family Bible, the Almanac, and a set of Golden Books Encyclopedias (that she now has). Her sister, Becki, now has the Family Bible.
“I still subscribe to the paper, and I want you and your staff to know that y’all are doing a very good job,” Anderson said in a note to The Herald. “I hope that the words I have written will encourage others.
SHOCK and AWE
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
I had never heard of these words.
Who knew that it would become our PANDEMIC 2020?
It started in China and sounded so awful. I felt sorry for the Chinese but they seemed so far removed from my safe American Life. I would pray from time-to-time for them. We would see pictures of them in their masks. But the numbers kept growing. Hospitals were built in weeks to help the afflicted.
BUT THERE WAS NO CURE.
And then, it spread to Italy. Many victims were older people who lived with their families. Italy – home to the Roman Empire that dominated the world at one time and gave birth to the development of Science and Art. However, these could not help them now. Italy became the new Hot Spot for the Coronavirus.
ONWARD, it has spread to all parts of the world. From Asia to Europe to America and beyond. Global cases of Coronavirus (C0VID-19) affecting hundreds to thousands and now millions of people.
PANDEMIC 2020. Hot Spots all over.
AND NO CURE.
It is here in our country, USA, now. We’ve never been through an experience like this. Our president says that we are at WAR fighting an
INVISIBLE ENEMY. The SHOCK that we are now experiencing this HORRIBLE DISEASE.
People are staying at home, washing their hands, practicing social distancing, and wearing masks. Schools are closed. Businesses are closed. Only ESSENTIAL Businesses are left open.
But HOSPITALS are open to take care of the SICK. This is where the AWE comes into place.
Our HEALTH CARE WORKERS are now our SUPER HEROES!!
From First Responders to Paramedics to Directors to
Cafeteria Teams to Janitorial Teams to Construction Teams to Technicians to Administrators to Therapists to Doctors to Nurses to EVERYONE THAT WORKS AT HOSPITALS.
These are the brave women and men that risk their lives EVERY DAY to comfort and take care of us.
THEY STAND IN BRAVERY and STRENGTH and HONOR.
FIGHTING the ENEMY even through their exhaustion and fears.
ON THE FRONTLINE ARE THE NURSES.
They are leading the CHARGE!
WE ARE IN AWE OF ALL OF YOU!
GOD, grant us all LOVE and PEACE and PROTECTION
during these most difficult times. Help us to lean on your words in
PSALM 91.
Help us in our togetherness, loneliness, and sometimes destitution.
Help the Children.
HELP US FIND A CURE.
WITH YOUR HELP, we will RISE UP
Individually and corporately
TOGETHER UNITED!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.