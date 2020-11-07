ATHENS, Ala. – Shoot Like A Girl ends its 2020 Coast to Coast Tour with a stop at Bass Pro Shops in Destin, Fla., this weekend. The free interactive event introduces both new and experienced shooters to the shooting sports in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere.
Certified female instructors are on-site to share their passion for the shooting sports and discuss safe and responsible gun ownership with guests. The Shoot Like A Girl trailer will be parked in front of Bass Pro Shops on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. New 2021 tour dates will be announced soon.
This unique experience is designed to empower women with confidence gained from aiming at a target and hitting their mark. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their families and young children to discuss and hear more about firearm safety.
Inside the range, attendees who are 16 years of age or older will be able to handle and shoot a handgun and long gun with guidance from instructors, using a state-of-the-art, military-grade firearm simulator that provides realistic recoil, impact and sound feedback. Archery coaches will also be onsite to assist guests with shooting bows.
Outside the range, at the Shoot Like A Girl gun counter, visitors of all ages are welcome to compare a variety of disabled firearms, including revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles. Additional products from corporate partners will be on display, including optics, conceal carry bags, holsters, TrueTimber camouflage gear, SABRE pepper spray products and much more. A full list of partners is available online.
No experience is necessary to participate in this free event, and all equipment is provided to guests upon arrival. Those unable to attend in Myrtle Beach are encouraged to come out to any Shoot Like A Girl trailer event in cities all across the country. The Coast to Coast Tour dates are available online, and more are added regularly.
Shoot Like A Girl has implemented COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the CDC and will be practicing social distancing and utilizing a waiting line app that allows people to wait from anywhere near the premises. Attendees will be issued a full TrueTimber face mask (provided by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s), eye protection (provided by Birchwood Casey) and non-latex gloves (to keep). Inside the trailer, capacity will be limited to two instructors and two clients at any given time. CDC signs will be posted, and surfaces will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitizer also will be available (provided by Leadslingers Whiskey) for use throughout the event.
As a leader in the industry, Shoot Like A Girl is committed to growing the number of women who participate in shooting sports by empowering them with confidence. The Shoot Like A Girl trailer, with a state-of-the-art firearm simulator, travels to cities all across the United States, hosting an interactive experience that gives attendees an opportunity to shoot pistols, rifles and bows in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere.
The event is free to each guest thanks to Shoot Like A Girl’s generous corporate partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.