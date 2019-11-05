MOULTRIE — Auugghhh ... It is less than 60 days until Christmas! Let that sink in for a moment. Who has their shopping completed? Started? Has the upcoming holiday season even been considered? Yep, thought not.
The good news is the Calico Arts & Crafts Holiday Show will be in Moultrie on Saturday and Sunday to jump-start holiday shopping as a one-stop shopping event for southwest Georgia.
In many south Georgia households, this arts and crafts show has become a much-anticipated annual holiday tradition. The weekend event is a relaxing and rejuvenating way to shop while enjoying the cooler, more inviting fall weather. Families and friends enjoy the opportunity to get together and explore all the items available to fill their holiday shopping needs.
The event hosts approximately 300 vendors at Spence Field’s expansive show grounds The two days will offer painted glass, antiques, iron home and garden decor, whimsically painted children’s furniture and accessories, and many more uniquely crafted items that will fill anyone’s gift wish list. The items sold not only support fine arts, local and regional artists, craftsmen and the local economy, but artists and craftsmen from all over the country. In addition to shopping for items to be treasured, the show offers many fine options to enjoy both unique and traditional festival food and drink with family and friends.
For those who wish to camp for the weekend, the city of Moultrie Campground is within walking distance of the arts and crafts show.
Before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season begins in earnest, gather up the members of your shopping party and experience a relaxing and enjoyable holiday shopping weekend at the Calico Arts & Crafts Holiday Show.
For information on show hours and fees visit calicocrafts.com.