Although we're almost past the point of having the stench of death surround movies when they head directly to streaming, that assessment applies to "Shotgun Wedding," which loads both barrels with Jennifer Lopez, late-replacement Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge and still fires blanks. The movie arrives in the US via Amazon, but even that invitation is worth declining.

Even for an action comedy, this Lopez-produced effort is inordinately skewed toward putting everything that might entice someone to watch in the trailer, beginning with the shot of Coolidge hoisting an automatic weapon to defend the wedding party. As hot as she is off "The White Lotus," she can't redeem the tiresome execution.

