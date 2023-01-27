"Shrinking" starts slowly, feeling like it's going to be just another dour comedy as much about grief as laughs. Stick with it, though, and this Apple TV+ series from the team behind "Ted Lasso" really grows on you, with some very funny writing, appealing characters, and as a nifty bonus, Harrison Ford as an unexpectedly effective sitcom version of a cranky old man.

Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, a therapist wracked with grief and guilt over the death of his wife, which has turned him into a personal train wreck -- outsourcing the upbringing of his teenage daughter (Lukita Maxwell) to his neighbor (Christa Miller) -- and risks spilling over into his professional life.

