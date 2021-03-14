Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak fought to perform at this year's Grammys and it paid off.
The singers have formed the super duo, Silk Sonic, and let's just say they got some folks on Twitter worked up with their new single, "Leave The Door Open."
Actress Halle Berry tweeted "Ima leave the door ooopen!" with a GIF in which she looked pretty hot.
Famed singer and theater legend Lea Salonga also loved it.
"Silk Sonic just killed me," she tweeted. "Oh my God."
The pair's performance was very much a throwback to more soulful times and it's safe to say people were into it.
