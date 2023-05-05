"Silo" is an unfortunately apt name for a series that feels as if it's slowly spinning in circles, set in another dystopian future where the lingering remnants of humankind grapple with how they got there and what they do next. Apple TV+ has taken some big sci-fi bets (see "Foundation"), but despite its provocative themes this series inspires a little too much curiosity about when and how to find the exit.

"We do not know who built the silo" and "We do not know when it will be safe to go outside" are part of the mantra repeated by those living in this confined space, who only know that the domicile was built more than 100 years earlier and that it's likely certain death if they're forced to "clean," or venture outside into what appears to be a forbidding wasteland.

