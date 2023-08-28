Singer Florence Welch reveals she had life-saving emergency surgery

Florence Welch announced she underwent life-saving surgery.

 Jim Dyson/Getty Images

(CNN) — Florence Welch, the lead singer of Florence and the Machine, has revealed she underwent life-saving emergency surgery, forcing her to cancel live shows.

“I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life,” the 37-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. She apologized for canceling the band’s “last couple of shows.”

