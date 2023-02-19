"American Idol" contestant Kya Monee' returned to the audition room to honor her late friend and former contestant Willie Spence during the reality singing competition show's Season 21 premiere on Sunday.

Monee' was paired up with Spence -- who was killed in a car accident in Tennessee in October 2022 -- as duet partners during Hollywood week when they appeared together on Season 19 of "Idol" in 2021.

