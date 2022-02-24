THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville’s First 2022 Friday Sip & Shop series kicks off March 4 in downtown Thomasville. Live music, extended shopping and dining hours, food trucks, and more will be a part of this month’s event from 6-10 p.m.
“We’re excited to kick off our First Friday events for 2022,” Madison Eaton, the city of Thomasville’s tourism and events manager, said in a news release. “Our community looks forward to these events each year, and our March 4 Friday Sip & Shop will be packed with activities for the entire family to enjoy.”
This month’s concert will feature popular local band The Skinks. Known as an old-school rock and cover band, they’ll perform a free concert on The Ritz Amphitheater stage from 8-10 p.m.
Before the concert begins, guests can sip and shop with a beer or wine from a participating business or enjoy a bite to eat from one of many downtown restaurants.
“While guests are sipping, dining, and shopping, they can also enjoy live music from Jen Anders, Liz Yoder and Zach Lambert,” Eaton said. “These street musicians will be playing throughout downtown Thomasville from 6-8 p.m., creating the perfect atmosphere as you stroll in and out of shops and restaurants.”
Adding even more fun to the night, downtown Thomasville will be decorated for "FLAUNT2022: Let’s Play," an interactive public art experience from Thomasville Center for the Arts.
“We’re so fortunate in Thomasville to have organizations promoting public art and bringing those opportunities to locations like downtown Thomasville,” Bonnie Hayes, the city's director of tourism development, said. "Guests can enjoy larger-than-life Monopoly-inspired art installations, interactive game stations, and photo opportunities in downtown’s Creative District."
Members of the South Georgia Ballet also will perform a selection from their Fuse spring performance and will take the stage just before the main concert at 8 p.m. Food trucks will be set up around The Ritz Amphitheater from 6–10 p.m.
First Friday Sip & Shop events were created as a collaboration between the Thomasville Main Street office, downtown merchants, and the Main Street Advisory Board.
“Creating local events that support local shopping and dining creates a strong economic base for our community,” Eaton said. “We look forward to the community’s support of this event and hope locals and visitors experience a fun, family night in downtown Thomasville.”
For more information about the First Friday Sip and Shop events, visit thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.