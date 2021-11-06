NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Presented by NewSong Ministries with Premier Productions, Winter Jam, Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour, is back for 2022 with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts. Sponsored by Compassion International and coupled with a $10 at the door donation, Winter Jam welcomes everyone to the “All Together Now” tour. The tour will make a stop in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Jan. 16.
Skillet, best known for songs like “Whispers in the Dark”, “Hero” and “Monster,” joins the tour with new album “Dominion” set to drop Jan. 14. Meanwhile, Tauren Wells is coming off his hit single “Famous for” winning Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 GMA Dove Music Awards.
“We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again,” John Cooper of Skillet said. “Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before. We’ll be playing new songs from our upcoming record, ‘Dominion,’ and some of the old fan favorites, too. We are ready, the fans are ready — let’s kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat.”
Winter Jam kicks off this year’s tour on Jan. 7 in Charleston, W.Va. The tour is continuing it’s “no ticket required” policy with a $10 donation at the door. This year’s tour will hit a total of 41 cities around the country, including, Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio; Tampa, Fla.; Tulsa, Okla.; Columbia, S.C.; St. Louis, Mo.; Norfolk, Va.; before its final stop on March 27 in Allen, Texas.
Other performers at this year’s tour include KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. Shane Pruitt will preach the gospel, while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.
“I am so excited about getting back out on a full 41-city Winter Jam Tour with an amazing lineup,” Eddie Carswell of NewSong said. “After the last couple of years, we wanted to make sure everyone could come to these shows, so we went to just a $10 donation at the door. The heart of Winter Jam is to make it affordable for everyone. It’s all about the people getting together to hear the music and the message of Jesus.”
This year, Jam Nation memberships start at only $34.99 per person. Jam Nation members will receive free early admission, an artist Q&A, merchandise coupon, a commemorative pass and lanyard. Jam Nation Max members also will receive a backstage tour, meet-and-greet with Skillet and seating in the reserved front row section.
For more information and the full list of cities and dates, visit 2022.jamtour.com.
