...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Geneva and
Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal
Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland
Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland
Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty,
Madison, North Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady,
Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain has occurred over much of the watch area during
the past week. Additional heavy rainfall is expected. The
watch area is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of additional
rainfall from mid-day Thursday through Friday, but local
amounts in excess of 5 inches remain possible. With saturated
grounds, it will take less additional rainfall to cause
flooding than usual.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
‘Skull Island’ washes a weak addition to Kong’s ‘MonsterVerse’ ashore on Netflix
(CNN) — For a show about giant monsters, “Skull Island” feels puny in every conceivable way, from the characters to the story to the uninspired animation. Designed as a TV foray into the cinematic “MonsterVerse” occupied by Kong and Godzilla, the series that washes ashore via Netflix is mostly aimed at adults, just not particularly well.
“King Kong” has been around for 90 years, and the huge ape is no stranger to animation, including a children’s series in the 1960s most memorable for its catchy theme song (if the line “Ten times as big as a man” rings a bell, congrats, you’re old), and another in 2000.