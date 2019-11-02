NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fathom Events announced last month that it would bring legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd to cinemas around the country with the exclusive theatrical release of their farewell concert performance Nov. 7. On the heels of that news comes word the band will also release a new concert album featuring a collection of songs recorded during the historic farewell performance in the band’s hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.
The 17-track”Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Lyve” will be available on all digital platforms Nov. 1.
The album will feature the band’s RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence,” along with everlasting hits such as “Simple Man” and “Gimme Three Steps.” Fans can stream “What’s Your Name” from the live album today and watch video of that performance exclusively at RollingStone.com.
“Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Lyve” track listing:
♦ “Workin’ For MCA”
♦ “Skynyrd Nation”
♦ “What’s Your Name”
♦ “That Smell”
♦ “Travelin’ Man”
♦ “I Know A Little”
♦ “The Needle and the Spoon”
♦ “Saturday Night Special”
♦ “Red White and Blue”
♦ “The Ballad of Curtis Loew”
♦ “Tuesday’s Gone”
♦ “Don’t Ask Me No Questions”
♦ “Simple Man”
♦ “Gimme Three Steps”
♦ “Call Me The Breeze”
♦ “Sweet Home Alabama”
♦ “Freebird”
The concert film, directed by multi-award-winning director Shaun Silva and Tacklebox Films, will feature the band’s 2018 hometown stadium performance from the “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” at TIAA Bank Field (home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars), as well as intimate interviews with the band about their experiences on tour and what performing together has meant to them.
This special one-night event will premiere in cinemas nationwide on Thursday at 7 p.m. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom website (theaters and participants are subject to change). To purchase tickets for “Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” visit FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.
Last year, the Southern Rock icons announced that, after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, they would embark on their “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the farewell tour logged more than 50 stops by the end of 2018 and has continued throughout 2019, taking the band across the country and around the globe and giving fans one last unforgettable night of classic American rock-and-roll.
Original members Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns, Allen Collins, Gary Rossington and Larry Junstrom formed the band in 1964, originally known as My Backyard. The band changed to its famous name in the early 1970s and became popular in the Jacksonville, Fla., area, where the original members were from. They signed with Sounds of the South Records in 1972 and released their self-titled disc the following year. The album that featured “Free Bird,” arguably the most-recognized single in the Southern Rock genre, has sold more than 2 million units since its release. Later down the road, the band recorded iconic tracks “Sweet Home Alabama” and “What’s Your Name.”
The band’s story took a tragic turn in October 1977 when a plane crash took the lives of Van Zant, Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and several of their road crew. The band took a decadelong hiatus before reuniting for a tour and live album, “Southern by the Grace of God.” Since then, the band has toured and recorded extensively, with their most recent release being “Last Of A Dyin’ Breed.” The band’s current lineup includes original member Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
