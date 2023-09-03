(CNN) — Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is receiving hospice care at his home, the band’s manager said Sunday.

“Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time,” Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes said in a statement to CNN, noting Harwell’s fiancée is also by his side.

