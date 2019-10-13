'SNL' takes on the origin story of Oscar the Grouch in a 'Joker' spoof

It's rough out there on those streets. Especially on "Sesame Street."
As "Joker," the controversial R-rated movie about the origins of the Batman villain, continues to see massive success at the box office, "Saturday Night Live" poked fun at the film by giving us a preview of the origin story of another fictional character: Oscar the Grouch.
"From the studio that brought you 'Joker,' and the twisted minds at Sesame Workshop, comes the next gritty, antihero origin story," the trailer for "Grouch" begins.
Oscar, played by David Harbour, is a disgruntled -- nay, grouchy -- garbage worker in the neighborhood of Sesame Street, which has become a haven for crime and corruption.
Basically, everything is not A-OK.
Ernie gets stabbed in an alleyway after he refuses to hand over his rubber ducky. The Count seems to have an opioid addiction. Cookie Monster is homeless. Elmo gets arrested after being racially profiled.
The film parody gives us a glimpse of how Oscar went from garbage worker to actual garbage.
"If everyone calls you trash and everyone treats you like trash, why don't you just become trash?" Oscar shouts.
It's a shame this is only a spoof. Surely "Grouch" would win an Oscar.