Snoop Dogg acquires Death Row Records By Chloe Melas, CNN Feb 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snoop Dogg is officially in charge at Death Row Records. It was announced February 9 that the rapper had acquired the label. Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Snoop Dogg is officially in charge at Death Row Records.It was announced Wednesday that the rapper had acquired the label.It's a sentimental move considering Death Row Records launched his career in the 90s with his debut album "Doggystyle." "I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," the rapper said in a statement."It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me." Death Row Records was founded by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey. It rose to prominence with artists including Tupac Shakur.The news of Snoop Dogg's business deal comes just days before he will hit the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. He will be performing alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Music Music And Dance Musical Styles Rap And Hip-hop Music Death Row Brand Commerce Marketing Dogg Dre Rapper News Doggystyle More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘Snowdrop’: First Look at Blackpink Singer Jisoo in Disney+ Korean Original Drama (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 31 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment 2022 ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton & Walker Hayes Lead Nominations Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 44 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment The Road Back to ‘Law & Order’ With Dick Wolf, Sam Waterston & Anthony Anderson Ileane Rudolph, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment 'Futurama' is coming back, again By Marianne Garvey 2 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Larry "Gus" Hudson Feb 6, 2022 Larry "Gus" Hudson, 73, of Sylvester, Georgia departed this li… Carol Marie Wilcox Feb 3, 2022 Carol Marie Parker Wilcox, 82, of Lee County, GA, died January… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News ‘Snowdrop’: First Look at Blackpink Singer Jisoo in Disney+ Korean Original Drama (VIDEO) 2022 ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton & Walker Hayes Lead Nominations Discovery of what ailed Dolly the dinosaur is a first, researchers say ASU's Christian Slacks honored during state Academic Recognition Day » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage MOVING SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO!! MOVING SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO!! 158 HUGH RD, Off Ledo Ro… Free 4 USED TIRES, Goodyear, 215x80x16, $50. Call 229-496-1555 $50 4 USED TIRES, Goodyear, 215x80x16, $50. Call 229-496-1555 Job EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Under the EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR needed for Keep Albany Dougherty Beaut… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedNew businesses popping up around AlbanyTwo persons die in single-vehicle accidents in AlbanyAlbany man charged with murder of Dawson woman captured in VirginiaGregory McMichael will face trial on federal hate crime charges in Ahmaud Arbery killing after withdrawing plea agreementGeorgia inmate escapes hospital by climbing through ceilingAlbany State football lands impressive recruiting classHarris siblings star in Deerfield-Windsor basketball splitChehaw officials ponder future of camping at the parkBroadband expansion announced in Jackson, Banks, Madison counties Images Videos CollectionsHOT JOBS: These five careers are sizzling in southwest GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in the Albany area this weekend, Feb. 4-6PHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Monroe BasketballPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. First Presbyterian BasketballCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General AssemblyCounties with the highest rate of food insecurity in GeorgiaTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsCancel culture! 10 celebrities who have been cancelled and why??PHOTOS: Westover vs. Thomas County Central Girls BasketballMost liberal colleges in America Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Drawdy said: Why should landlords rent to tenants that create extra work by having to conform to government inspections and such when they have the opportu… View more Mary Esther said: What happened Megan? View more Bristol howell said: Kendall was a great person Everyone is going to miss you, Noah, and Megan Miss you so much and there are going to miss and I know that we were… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.